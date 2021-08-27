StockMarketWire.com - Yew Grove REIT, the property investment trust, has announced that its portfolio valuation as at 30 June 2021, climbed to €168 million, compared to €141 million as of 31 December 2020.
‘Despite the strains imposed on all by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company delivered leading rent collections, a growing rent roll and stability of its portfolio valuation,’ said Jonathan Laredo, CEO.
‘The Company has raised and deployed further equity capital, increased its office and industrial asset portfolios and rent roll, reduced vacancy and begun its first industrial development for a life sciences tenant,’ he added.
Net asset value per share was at 100.64 cents at the period close, compared to 100.03 as of 31 December 2020.
After absorbing costs, the company had a property valuation gain of €2.1 million.
Properties owned throughout the period increased in value by 2.4%, and the annualised rent roll for the period closed at €12.8 million, compared to €10.9 million at December 2020.
Net revenues climbed to €5.7 million, a 8.1% increase from the company’s half year 2020 results.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
