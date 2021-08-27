StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Air Partner forecast lower first-half profit, though said it continued to see a strong recovery in its private jets division.
For the first half of the financial year, 1 February to 31 July 2021, the company said it now expected to deliver an underlying pre-tax profit of no less than £3.7 million. That compared with a profit of £10.5 million in 2020.
'Our JetCard product has performed particularly well in the first half of our financial year, with global bookings up 46% and the number of new members up 71% compared to the same period last year,' the company said.
'The value of deposits by new JetCard members is also up 130% on the prior year.'
Looking ahead, the company said it remained 'encouraged by this performance and is optimistic about the prospects for both the Charter and safety & security divisions for the rest of the financial year.'
'We are looking forward to updating the market further at the interim results at the end of September.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
