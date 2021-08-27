StockMarketWire.com - Printed circuit board supplier Holders Technology swung to a profit in the first half of its fiscal year as higher revenue and improved margins bolstered performance.

For the six months ended 31 May 2021, pre-tax profit was £104,000 compared with a loss of £90,000 a year earlier as revenue increased by 8.7% to £5.8 million.

Printed circuit board sales in the period decreased by 8.6% compared to the same period in 2020, from £4,157,000 to £3,798,000. PCB gross margins, however, increased by 2.2% to 25.5%.

'The outlook for the second half of the year is encouraging, although there is still a level of uncertainty regarding global supply chain,' the company said.

