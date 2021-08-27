StockMarketWire.com - Shanta Gold, the East Africa-focused gold producer, has reported revenues were down at $57 million for the six months to 30 June 2021, compared to $73 million for the same period the year before.
EBITDA for the period was $17.4 million, compared to $27.5 million in 2020. Profit before taxation stood at $8.6 million, a $6.7 million decline compared to its interim results for 2020.
Profit after taxation, however, climbed to $3.1 million, compared to $1 million the year before.
‘Whilst we are disappointed that our H1 gold production and sales are lower than last year, our strong fundamentals of net cash, low debt and consistent operating cashflow attest to the Company's robust financial health, and I'm delighted to announce an interim dividend of 0.10 pence per share proposed for payment in October 2021,’ said Eric Zurrin, CEO.
The company declared a maiden final dividend of 0.10p per share in April 2021, and an interim dividend proposed of 0.10 pence per share, to be paid October 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.