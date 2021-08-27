StockMarketWire.com - Aura Energy said the resource upgrade for its Tiris uranium project in Mauritania, had been upgraded by 10%.
The upgrade took the total JORC resource to 56 pounds of triuranium octoxide at a grade of 254 ppm U3O8.
Prior to upgrade, the Tiris uranium project held a resource of 50.6 Mlbs at a grade if 254 ppm U3O8.
Aura Energy is the operator and has an 85% interest in the Tiris Uranium project.
'The company continues to seek operating and capital expenditure cost reductions, whilst concurrently planning future exploration activities to further increase resource size and the potential of the opportunity,' the company said.
'With Stage 2 exploration initiatives now underway, including an opportunity review to lower operating costs and capital expenditure, Aura is also exploring the potential positive impact on Tiris operating cost from vanadium by-product recovery.'
