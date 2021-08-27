StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks made slow gains in trading on Friday morning as investors await news from the US Federal Reserve later today, and the UK announces final stages of Afghan evacuation following explosions at Kabul.
At 0850, the FTSE 100 index was up just 0.099%, down at 7,131.
Starcom, the company that specializes in the development of wireless, internet of things-based solutions, has reported a 3% dip in revenues for the half ending 30 June 2021.
Aura Energy said the resource upgrade for its Tiris uranium project in Mauritania, had been upgraded by 10%.
Shanta Gold, the East Africa-focused gold producer, has reported revenues were down at $57 million for the six months to 30 June 2021, compared to $73 million for the same period the year before.
Guarantor loans provider Amigo reported a rise in fiscal first-quarter profit amid cost cuts and 'broadly unchanged' provisions for bad debt.
Printed circuit board supplier Holders Technology swung to a profit in the first half of its fiscal year as higher revenue and improved margins bolstered performance.
Aviation services group Air Partner forecast lower first-half profit, though said it continued to see a strong recovery in its private jets division.
Beverages supplier East Imperial said it had signed new supply agreements across Australia and New Zealand.
Yew Grove REIT, the property investment trust, has announced that its portfolio valuation as at 30 June 2021, climbed to €168 million, compared to €141 million as of 31 December 2020.
Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure reported a rise in first-half profit as lower expenses offset a fall in operating income.
Primary Health Properties, a UK-based investor in modern primary healthcare facilities, has announced it has acquired the Townside Primary Care Centre and adjacent office building in Bury, Lancashire, for £40 million.
Salt Lake Potash has announced that CEO Tony Swiericzuk has resigned.
Salt lake Potash 5.70, Primary Health Properties 166.25, BBGI Global Infrastructure 175.10, Yew Grove REIT 1.02, East Imperial 13.25, Air Partner 90.28, Holders Technology 85.00, Amigo 8.08, Shanta Gold 12.66, Aura Energy 6.00, Starcom 0.80.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
