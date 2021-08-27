StockMarketWire.com - Prospex Energy, the AIM quoted investment company focused on European gas and power projects, has announced that Alasdair Buchanan has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company.

Buchanan has a wealth of expertise in the upstream oil and gas profession and as a senior executive and board director.

He has previously taken up senior roles at multi-national global service companies.

Bill Smith, chairman of Prospex, commented: ‘The technical and operational expertise Alasdair brings to the Board will prove invaluable as we look to monetise our asset base and generate shareholder value.’


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com