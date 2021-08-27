StockMarketWire.com - Prospex Energy, the AIM quoted investment company focused on European gas and power projects, has announced that Alasdair Buchanan has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company.
Buchanan has a wealth of expertise in the upstream oil and gas profession and as a senior executive and board director.
He has previously taken up senior roles at multi-national global service companies.
Bill Smith, chairman of Prospex, commented: ‘The technical and operational expertise Alasdair brings to the Board will prove invaluable as we look to monetise our asset base and generate shareholder value.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.