StockMarketWire.com - Software company D4t4 Solutions said it had appointed Bill Bruno, Deputy chief executive, to the board with immediate effect.

Bruno joined D4t4 in 2018 as Vice President of D4t4's US business, which he still leads, and took on the Deputy CEO (CEO Designate) role in April 2021.

'He is working closely with current CEO, Peter Kear and the board to continue the seamless and orderly transition period ahead of Peter's retirement,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com