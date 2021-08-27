StockMarketWire.com - Pires Investments, the investor focused on next gen technology, has announced that its investments in Ambisense, an IoT and AI enabled environmental risk assessment business, which Pires invested in through its investments in Sure Valley Venture, has raised €3 million in a funding round led by BGF.
BGF is one of Ireland’s leading growth capital investors. During the process Mark Sykes of BGF has been appointed to Ambisense's Board and Graham Love has joined as non-executive chairman.
Ambisense combines Artificial Intelligence with field-deployable instruments that generate and analyse a continuous flow of data, pushing the prediction of environmental hazards before they occur.
Peter Redmond, Chairman of Pires commented: ‘This funding should support further growth and enable Ambisense to capitalise on the opportunities that are available to the business, in line with the strong demand for environmental services as key sectors of the economy re-open post-Covid-19.’
