StockMarketWire.com - Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Thera Solutions have entered into a commercialisation and license agreement to commercialise BAT2206, a monoclonal antibody that is a proposed biosimilar to Jansen’s Stelara ®, in the US.
It is currently in global phase three clinical trial.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bio-Thera will be responsible for development, manufacturing, and supply of BAT2206.
Hikma will have exclusive rights to commercialize the product in the US.
Bio-Thera is eligible for an upfront payment of $20 million and development and commercial milestones of up to $130 million.
‘This partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to enter the biosimilar market in the US, building on our position as a leading generic manufacturer in the US,’ said Siggi Olafsson, chief executive officer of Hikma.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
