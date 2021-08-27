StockMarketWire.com - Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Thera Solutions have entered into a commercialisation and license agreement to commercialise BAT2206, a monoclonal antibody that is a proposed biosimilar to Jansen’s Stelara ®, in the US.

It is currently in global phase three clinical trial.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bio-Thera will be responsible for development, manufacturing, and supply of BAT2206.

Hikma will have exclusive rights to commercialize the product in the US.

Bio-Thera is eligible for an upfront payment of $20 million and development and commercial milestones of up to $130 million.

‘This partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to enter the biosimilar market in the US, building on our position as a leading generic manufacturer in the US,’ said Siggi Olafsson, chief executive officer of Hikma.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com