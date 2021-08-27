StockMarketWire.com - Star Phoenix, the AIM listed company, has announced that following company restructuring, Lubing Liu, the executive director, chief operating officer and joint company secretary, has tendered his resignation.
Theo Eleftheriades, CFO and Evgenia Bezruchko, have had their employment ceased.
The Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Harry Liu as CFO, and Rick John Clark as company secretary.
‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank both Theo and Evgenia for their contribution to the company over the last years and wish them well for the future.’
Harry Liu is an experienced accountant with 20 years' experience in public practice and the corporate world.
Rick Clark is an internationally experienced senior executive with over 30 years' experience and has an extensive background in the Oil and Gas industry.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
