StockMarketWire.com - Arc Minerals, the junior exploration company focussed on exploring for copper and cobalt in Africa, has appointed Valentine Chitalu as a non-executive director.
Chitalu is an entrepreneur in Zambia and southern Africa specialising in private equity and local private sector development.
He is the co-founder and chairman of Phatisa Group, a private equity fund manager in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Chitalu has worked for the CDC Group in London and Lusaka, focusing on identifying investment opportunities and portfolio management.
Nick von Schirnding, Executive Chairman of Arc Minerals, said: ‘Valentine brings a wealth of experience as a successful entrepreneur with an extensive international and Zambian network both within the mining sector and beyond.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.