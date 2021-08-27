StockMarketWire.com - Arc Minerals, the junior exploration company focussed on exploring for copper and cobalt in Africa, has appointed Valentine Chitalu as a non-executive director.

Chitalu is an entrepreneur in Zambia and southern Africa specialising in private equity and local private sector development.

He is the co-founder and chairman of Phatisa Group, a private equity fund manager in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Chitalu has worked for the CDC Group in London and Lusaka, focusing on identifying investment opportunities and portfolio management.

Nick von Schirnding, Executive Chairman of Arc Minerals, said: ‘Valentine brings a wealth of experience as a successful entrepreneur with an extensive international and Zambian network both within the mining sector and beyond.’


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com