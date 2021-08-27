StockMarketWire.com - Bidstack Group, the native in-gaming advertising group, has announced it has partnered with independent Turkish developer Suji Games.
The partnership will begin with the free-to-play simulation title Hyper Airways, set to boost Bidstack’s reach in the hyper-casual space.
Hyper Airways is an animated simulation game which has been downloaded more than 5 million times. It’s popular amongst 70% of female gamers and 30% of male gamers respectively.
Suji Games was founded in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2017 by a team of gamers and game developers with the aim of creating simple yet beautiful games, according to Bidstack.
Antoine Jullemier, head of mobile publishers at Bidstack, said: ‘We are excited to be working with Suji Games in building out our hyper-casual offering, which is in demand for both global and local brands.’
