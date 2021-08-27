StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 finished the day up 0.3%, with the S&P 500 in the US gaining 0.7% to 4,502.88 by 4.30pm UK time as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell helped ease market fears about a withdrawal of stimulus for the economy at the Jackson Hole summit.

Starcom, the company that specializes in the development of wireless, internet of things-based solutions, has reported a 3% dip in revenues for the half ending 30 June 2021. It gained 20% to 0.9p.

Aura Energy said the resource upgrade for its Tiris uranium project in Mauritania, had been upgraded by 10%. It advanced 7.1% to 5.62p.

Shanta Gold, the East Africa-focused gold producer, has reported revenues were down at $57 million for the six months to 30 June 2021, compared to $73 million for the same period the year before. It ticked up 0.7% to 13.1p.

Guarantor loans provider Amigo reported a rise in fiscal first-quarter profit amid cost cuts and 'broadly unchanged' provisions for bad debt. It gained 3.7% to 8.19p.

Printed circuit board supplier Holders Technology swung to a profit in the first half of its fiscal year as higher revenue and improved margins bolstered performance. It advanced 6.6% to 81p.

Aviation services group Air Partner forecast lower first-half profit, though said it continued to see a strong recovery in its private jets division. It gained 7.1% to 90.6p.

Beverages supplier East Imperial said it had signed new supply agreements across Australia and New Zealand. It gained 23% to 14.9p. Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure reported a rise in first-half profit as lower expenses offset a fall in operating income. It ticked up 0.7% to 175p.

Primary Health Properties, a UK-based investor in modern primary healthcare facilities, has announced it has acquired the Townside Primary Care Centre and adjacent office building in Bury, Lancashire, for £40 million. It advanced 0.5% to 167p.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com