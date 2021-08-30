Interim Result
31/08/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
01/09/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
01/09/2021 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
01/09/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
01/09/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
01/09/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
01/09/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
01/09/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
02/09/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
02/09/2021 Inspired PLC (INSE)
02/09/2021 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)
02/09/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/09/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
02/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
03/09/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
06/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
06/09/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)
06/09/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
06/09/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
06/09/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)
07/09/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
07/09/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
07/09/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
07/09/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
07/09/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
07/09/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
07/09/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
07/09/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
07/09/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
07/09/2021 Parsley Box Group PLC (MEAL)
Final Result
31/08/2021 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)
01/09/2021 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)
02/09/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
03/09/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
06/09/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
06/09/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
06/09/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
07/09/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
07/09/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
AGM / EGM
31/08/2021 Rua Life Sciences PLC (RUA)
31/08/2021 Puma Alpha Vct Plc Ord 1p (PUAL)
31/08/2021 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)
31/08/2021 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)
31/08/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
31/08/2021 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
01/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
01/09/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
01/09/2021 Prime People PLC (PRP)
01/09/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
01/09/2021 Kinovo PLC (KINO)
01/09/2021 Eckoh PLC (ECK)
02/09/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
02/09/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
02/09/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
02/09/2021 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
02/09/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)
03/09/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
06/09/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
06/09/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
06/09/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)
06/09/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)
06/09/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
06/09/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
07/09/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
07/09/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
07/09/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
07/09/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
07/09/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
07/09/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
Trading Statement
07/09/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
Ex-Dividend
31/08/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
31/08/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
31/08/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
31/08/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
31/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
31/08/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
31/08/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
02/09/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
02/09/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
02/09/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
02/09/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
02/09/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
02/09/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
02/09/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
02/09/2021 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
02/09/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
02/09/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
02/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
02/09/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
02/09/2021 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
02/09/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
02/09/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
02/09/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
02/09/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
02/09/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
02/09/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
02/09/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
02/09/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
02/09/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
02/09/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
02/09/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
02/09/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
02/09/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
02/09/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
02/09/2021 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
02/09/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
02/09/2021 Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)
02/09/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
03/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
03/09/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
03/09/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
03/09/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
03/09/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
03/09/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
03/09/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
03/09/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
03/09/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
03/09/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/09/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
03/09/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
03/09/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
03/09/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
