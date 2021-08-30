Interim Result

31/08/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)

01/09/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)

01/09/2021 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)

01/09/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

01/09/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)

01/09/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)

01/09/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

01/09/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

02/09/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)

02/09/2021 Inspired PLC (INSE)

02/09/2021 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)

02/09/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

02/09/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)

02/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)

03/09/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)

06/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)

06/09/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)

06/09/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)

06/09/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)

06/09/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)

07/09/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)

07/09/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)

07/09/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

07/09/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)

07/09/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)

07/09/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

07/09/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

07/09/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

07/09/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)

07/09/2021 Parsley Box Group PLC (MEAL)



Final Result

31/08/2021 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)

01/09/2021 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)

02/09/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)

03/09/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

06/09/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

06/09/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

06/09/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

07/09/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

07/09/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)



AGM / EGM

31/08/2021 Rua Life Sciences PLC (RUA)

31/08/2021 Puma Alpha Vct Plc Ord 1p (PUAL)

31/08/2021 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)

31/08/2021 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)

31/08/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

31/08/2021 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)

01/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

01/09/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)

01/09/2021 Prime People PLC (PRP)

01/09/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)

01/09/2021 Kinovo PLC (KINO)

01/09/2021 Eckoh PLC (ECK)

02/09/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)

02/09/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)

02/09/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)

02/09/2021 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)

02/09/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)

03/09/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)

06/09/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)

06/09/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

06/09/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)

06/09/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)

06/09/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

06/09/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)

07/09/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

07/09/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

07/09/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

07/09/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)

07/09/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

07/09/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)



Trading Statement

07/09/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)



Ex-Dividend

31/08/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

31/08/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)

31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)

31/08/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)

31/08/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)

31/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)

31/08/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)

31/08/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)

02/09/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)

02/09/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

02/09/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)

02/09/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

02/09/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

02/09/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

02/09/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

02/09/2021 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)

02/09/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

02/09/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

02/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)

02/09/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

02/09/2021 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)

02/09/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)

02/09/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

02/09/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

02/09/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)

02/09/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

02/09/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)

02/09/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

02/09/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

02/09/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)

02/09/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)

02/09/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

02/09/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

02/09/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)

02/09/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)

02/09/2021 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)

02/09/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

02/09/2021 Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)

02/09/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)

03/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

03/09/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)

03/09/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

03/09/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)

03/09/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

03/09/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

03/09/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)

03/09/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

03/09/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

03/09/2021 Next PLC (NXT)

03/09/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

03/09/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)

03/09/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

03/09/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)



