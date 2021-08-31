CA
31/08/2021 13:30 GDP
CN
31/08/2021 03:30 CFLP china non-manufacturing PMI
31/08/2021 03:30 CFLP china manufacturing PMI
DE
31/08/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
EU
31/08/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
FR
31/08/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
31/08/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
31/08/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
31/08/2021 07:45 PPI
IT
31/08/2021 09:00 GDP
31/08/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
31/08/2021 11:00 PPI
JP
31/08/2021 00:30 labour force survey
31/08/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
31/08/2021 05:30 preliminary report on petroleum statistics
31/08/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
UK
31/08/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
US
31/08/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
31/08/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
31/08/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
