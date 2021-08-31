StockMarketWire.com - Regional office property investor Regional REIT said it had acquired a portfolio of 31 predominately multi-let office assets in the UK for a combined £236.0 million.
The portfolio comprised 27 office assets providing over 1.6 million square feet or 192 tenants, two industrial units with three tenants, a residential asset with 12 tenants and a Tim Horton's Drive-Thru restaurant for a single tenant.
The acquisition sum would be satisfied by three components, including the issuance of new company shares at 98.6p each, together worth £83.1 million.
The rest would be paid by way of £76.7 million of existing cash resources and additional borrowings of £76.2 million.
'The board's expectation is for the acquisition to be earnings accretive, with significant additional value being achieved over the coming years from the company's active management initiatives,' Regional REIT said.
'The acquisition will also add further significant scale and diversification to the company's portfolio to the benefit of all shareholders.'
