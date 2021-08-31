StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty and streaming company Trident Royalties said it had agreed to acquire a net smelter return royalty over production from the Lincoln gold mine in California for $2.5 million.
The binding agreement had been signed with Seduli Sutter Operations, which would utilise the royalty sale proceeds to finalise the restart of stage-one production at the mine.
Production of 220 tonnes-per-day was expected to kick off this year, targeting about 20,000-plus ounces of gold per year.
The project was permitted for stage-two production of up to 1,000 tonnes-per-day, anticipated to commence, subject to funding, immediately following successful completion of stage one.
