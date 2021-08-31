StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline and SK bioscience said they have initiated a late-stage clinical study of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, GBP510, in combination with GSK's pandemic adjuvant.
'The randomised, active-controlled global trial will enrol around 4,000 participants from a range of countries and will aim to evaluate GBP510's safety and immunogenicity compared to an active comparator - the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine,' the company said.
The advance to phase 3 study followed positive interim phase 1/2 data which showed that all participants who received the adjuvanted vaccine candidate developed strong neutralising antibody responses, demonstrating a 100% seroconversion rate.
Results from the phase 3 study were expected in the first half of 2022 after which, subject to positive results and regulatory approval, the vaccine was expected to be supplied at scale worldwide through the COVAX facility, it added.
