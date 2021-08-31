StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Oxford BioDynamics said it had won a $0.91 million grant in the US, executed by nonprofit the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health.
The grant was for the company to use its EpiSwitch diagnostic platform for accurate prediction of a patient's response to immune checkpoint inhibitors routine blood sample.
FNIH was managing pre-competitive collaboration between the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, US Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) and 12 pharmaceutical companies as part of the Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot Initiative accelerating cancer research.
The two-year grant would fund extended application of its technology to the analysis of primary and acquired resistance to ICI in several trials.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.