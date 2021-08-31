StockMarketWire.com - Organ transplant diagnostics group Verici DX said patient enrolment for a multi-centre observational clinical validation study for its lead products had concluded ahead of management expectations.
Verici DX said said it remained on track to complete the validation study for the products by the end of 2021, in line with expectations set out in its admission document.
The company had partnered with 11 US and EU centres to date to run a global, non-randomised study for the clinical validation of lead products Clarava and Tuteva.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
