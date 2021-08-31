StockMarketWire.com - Morocco-focused oil company Sound Energy said it had completed its planned acquisition of Schlumberger Silk Route Services.

The asset held a 27.5% participating interest in the Anoual and Greater Tendrara exploration permits in Eastern Morocco, together with a 27.5% indirect interest in the Tendrara concession.

Sound Energy said it now controlled operated working interests of 75% in the exploration permits and in the concession.

The deal was first announced by the company on 14 June.


