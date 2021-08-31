StockMarketWire.com - Morocco-focused oil company Sound Energy said it had completed its planned acquisition of Schlumberger Silk Route Services.
The asset held a 27.5% participating interest in the Anoual and Greater Tendrara exploration permits in Eastern Morocco, together with a 27.5% indirect interest in the Tendrara concession.
Sound Energy said it now controlled operated working interests of 75% in the exploration permits and in the concession.
The deal was first announced by the company on 14 June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.