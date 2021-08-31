StockMarketWire.com - Tavistock Investments said it had completed the planned sale of wealth unit to Titan Wealth.
The company had in June entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with Titan Wealth, which agreed to acquire Tavistock Wealth for up to £40 million in cash, together with a 10-year earn out.
Tavistock's shareholders gave their approval for the transaction on 23 July and the Financial Conduct Authority granted change in control approval on 9 August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
