The company had in June entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with Titan Wealth, which agreed to acquire Tavistock Wealth for up to £40 million in cash, together with a 10-year earn out.

Tavistock's shareholders gave their approval for the transaction on 23 July and the Financial Conduct Authority granted change in control approval on 9 August.


