StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Oracle Power said 'highly positive' geochemical sampling results had defined five drill target areas at its Jundee East gold project in Western Australia.
A geochemical soil sampling programme over the majority of Jundee East highlighted positive responses for copper and gold, the company said.
The five targets, it added, were now essentially 'drill ready' for first pass testing, with a programme currently being developed.
'Further positive results from the expanded soil geochemistry programme has defined five large target zones for drilling,' chief executive Naheed Memon said.
'The technical team is designing a drill programme and we will commence drilling as soon as we have an approved programme of work and can then confirm rig availability.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
