StockMarketWire.com - Internet platform company CentralNic said it expected profit and revenue at the upper end of market expectations after reporting narrower first-half losses, driven by a combination of underlying organic growth and acquisitions.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses narrowed to $0.6 million from $ 1.8 million year-on-year as revenue rose by 57% to $174.7 million.
Looking ahead, the company expected to report annual revenue and profit at the upper end of market expectations.
'By virtue of our significant investment in resources, restructuring and market-leading products and promotions, we expect full year revenue and profits to be at least at the upper end of market expectations. As our investment levels plateau, we expect future periods to benefit from increasing operational leverage,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
