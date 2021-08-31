StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds said it had sold three recently recovered gem quality stones for a combined $1.1 million.

The three recently recovered gem quality stones were of 58.6 carats, 21.6 carats and 14.3 carats, and were sold for $585,000, $268,000 and $236,000 respectively.


