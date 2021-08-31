StockMarketWire.com - AB Ignitis Grupe said adjusted core earnings grew by nearly a third as in the first half of the year, driven mostly by its green generation business amid increased capacity and higher demand as electricity prices increased.
In the first half of the year, adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 30.5% to €168.4 million year-on-year.
The company said it intended to pay €43.75 million in dividends, or dividend per share in the range of EUR 0.589-to-0.5991, for the first half of 2021.
'Driven by robust H1 2021 financial results, the group reiterates adjusted EBITDA guidance of EUR 300-to-310 million for 2021, representing 3-6% increase compared to 2020 actual result...' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.