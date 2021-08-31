StockMarketWire.com - Property investment group London & Associated narrowed losses in the first half of the year, amid improving rent collections and ongoing cost cuts.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.9 million from £2.9 million year-on-year.
The company said its property portfolio was seeing improved performance with occupancy levels of 95.4% by rental income, up from 92.0% last year.
'While this has been a difficult period, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As we have stated rent collection is improving strongly and we are making real progress in diversifying our portfolio into non-retail areas,' the company said.
'At the same time great strides have been made, and are continuing to be made, in reducing our cost base and returning to profitability,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.