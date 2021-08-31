StockMarketWire.com - Property company Home REIT said its property portfolio had been valued at £328 million at the July-end, representing an average valuation net initial yield of 5.57%.
For the period from 28 February 2021 to 31 July 2021, the portfolio valuation increase resulted in an estimated unaudited EPRA net tangible assets of 104.6 pence per share as at 31 July 2021, representing an increase of 6.8% since the company's initial public offering.
'We are closely monitoring an active pipeline of acquisition opportunities as we look to grow our capacity and, further to the Company's announcement on 20 July 2021 regarding a potential equity issue, look forward to updating the market shortly,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
