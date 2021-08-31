StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said drilling of the Winters-2 well in East Texas was being held up by a shortage of rig crew.
Drilling was expected to commence as soon as the contracted drilling rig was available.
The rig contractor had advised of challenges securing crew due to the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, the company said.
'As soon as a firm drill date has been confirmed, further announcements will be made in regard to the commencement of drilling,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
