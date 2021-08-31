StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive said it had made several new updates to its gene drive system ahead of the upcoming launch of its MT-RNR1 assay detection system that would be used to test for antibiotic induced hearing loss testing.
Improvements had been made to the cartridge and instrument interface and data management options, as well as onward results transmission capability.
Among the highlights of the updates was a new touch screen that would replace the need to use a separate smartphone configuration.
'The new Genedrive system has a 7-inch integrated touch screen, replacing the separate smartphone configuration that was used in the trial. This avoids the issue of a misplaced phone or the complication of users trying to run multiple Genedrive units from a single smartphone,' the company said.
