StockMarketWire.com - Oil companies Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil said a well at the West Newton venture in England had been suspended after drilling caused suspected reservoir damage.
The Kirkham Abbey reservoir appeared to be sensitive to the drilling and completion fluids from the B-1Z well, the companies confirmed in separate announcements.
The B-1Z well was being suspended with gauges monitoring pressure build up in the well bore, with a view to further testing following the results at the A-2 well.
Testing equipment would now move to the West Newton A site, where a previously interrupted test at the A-2 well would be restarted.
On the positive side, testing of the B-1Z well to date had yielded significant information to help understand the West Newton field.
'Both gas and liquid hydrocarbons have been recovered to surface, which is consistent with information gathered from the A site wells and further evidence that we have a substantial hydrocarbon column and resource in place,' Reabold said.
