StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Mexican beverage and retail firm Fomento Economico Mexicano (FEMSA) has acquired Daycon, a specialized distribution company based in Maryland.
Daycon will further expand and strengthen FEMSA's distribution footprint along the East Coast of the United States, including Washington D.C. and the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The transaction is part of FEMSA's strategic path to build a leading national distribution platform in the United States.
Revenues of the acquired business for the last twelve months as of June 2021, were approximately US$ 75 million.
