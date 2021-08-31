StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Hexagon Purus and Ballard will collaborate on a new electric truck powered by electricity and hydrogen as part of the drive towards zero-emission heavy-duty transport.

The Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck will provide 400 miles, and will offer refueling times comparable to conventional trucks.

"Fuel cell and hydrogen technologies will enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector with long range and quick vehicle refueling, without compromising on payload. Our partnership with Hexagon Purus will deliver a high performance zero emission class 6-7 truck with the integration of state-of-the-art fuel cell engine, hydrogen storage and electric drive train," said Nicolas Pocard, vice-president marketing & strategic partnership

In 2022, the truck will enter California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) eligible vehicle list in 2022.




