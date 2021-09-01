StockMarketWire.com -

CA

02/09/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
03/09/2021 13:30 labour productivity, hourly compensation & unit labour cost


CH

02/09/2021 07:30 CPI
02/09/2021 07:30 retail sales
02/09/2021 08:00 GDP
07/09/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/09/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves


CN

03/09/2021 04:15 services PMI


DE

03/09/2021 08:55 services PMI
06/09/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
06/09/2021 07:00 manufacturing turnover
07/09/2021 07:00 industrial production index
07/09/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator


ES

02/09/2021 08:00 unemployment
03/09/2021 08:15 services PMI


EU

02/09/2021 10:00 PPI
03/09/2021 09:00 eurozone services PMI
03/09/2021 10:00 retail trade
07/09/2021 10:00 GDP


FR

03/09/2021 08:50 services PMI


IE

03/09/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/09/2021 11:00 live register


IT

03/09/2021 08:45 services PMI


JP

03/09/2021 01:30 services PMI


UK

03/09/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
03/09/2021 09:30 External business of monetary financial institutions operating in the UK
03/09/2021 09:30 services PMI
06/09/2021 09:00 SMMT registration figures
06/09/2021 09:30 construction PMI
07/09/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
07/09/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index


US

02/09/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
02/09/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
02/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
02/09/2021 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
03/09/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
03/09/2021 14:45 services PMI
03/09/2021 15:00 ISM report on services
07/09/2021 15:00 quarterly financial report - retail trade
07/09/2021 15:00 quarterly financial report - manufacturing

