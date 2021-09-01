Interim Result
02/09/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
02/09/2021 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)
02/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
02/09/2021 Inspired PLC (INSE)
02/09/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
02/09/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
03/09/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
06/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
06/09/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
06/09/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
06/09/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)
06/09/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)
07/09/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
07/09/2021 Maintel Holdings PLC (MAI)
07/09/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
07/09/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
07/09/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
07/09/2021 Parsley Box Group PLC (MEAL)
07/09/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
07/09/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
07/09/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
07/09/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
07/09/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
08/09/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
08/09/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
08/09/2021 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
08/09/2021 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
09/09/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
09/09/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
09/09/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
09/09/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
09/09/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)
09/09/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
09/09/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
09/09/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
09/09/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
09/09/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
09/09/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
09/09/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
09/09/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
13/09/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
13/09/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
13/09/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
13/09/2021 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)
13/09/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
13/09/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
13/09/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
13/09/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
14/09/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
14/09/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)
14/09/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
14/09/2021 Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP)
14/09/2021 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
14/09/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
14/09/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
14/09/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
14/09/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
14/09/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
14/09/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
14/09/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
14/09/2021 (MADE)
14/09/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
15/09/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
15/09/2021 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
15/09/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
15/09/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
15/09/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
15/09/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
15/09/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)
15/09/2021 Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST)
15/09/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
15/09/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
15/09/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
15/09/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
16/09/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
16/09/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
16/09/2021 (RTWG)
16/09/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/09/2021 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
16/09/2021 Keystone Law Group PLC (KEYS)
16/09/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
20/09/2021 (SBDS)
20/09/2021 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
21/09/2021 (PBEE)
21/09/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
21/09/2021 Fintel PLC (FNTL)
21/09/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
21/09/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
21/09/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
21/09/2021 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
Final Result
02/09/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
03/09/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
06/09/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
06/09/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
06/09/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
07/09/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
07/09/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
08/09/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
09/09/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
09/09/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
13/09/2021 (NCY)
13/09/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
14/09/2021 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
14/09/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
14/09/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
14/09/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
15/09/2021 (DARK)
16/09/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
16/09/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
16/09/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
16/09/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
16/09/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
17/09/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
20/09/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
21/09/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
21/09/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
21/09/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
AGM / EGM
02/09/2021 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
02/09/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
02/09/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
02/09/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
02/09/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)
03/09/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
06/09/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)
06/09/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)
06/09/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
06/09/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
06/09/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
06/09/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
07/09/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
07/09/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
07/09/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
07/09/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
07/09/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
07/09/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
08/09/2021 Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC (LOGP)
08/09/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
08/09/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)
08/09/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
08/09/2021 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)
08/09/2021 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)
08/09/2021 Tomco Energy PLC (TOM)
08/09/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
08/09/2021 Morses Club PLC (MCL)
08/09/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
09/09/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
09/09/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
09/09/2021 Fih Group PLC (FIH)
09/09/2021 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
09/09/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
09/09/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
09/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
09/09/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
09/09/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
09/09/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
09/09/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
09/09/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
09/09/2021 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)
10/09/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
10/09/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)
10/09/2021 Svm UK Emerging Fund PLC (SVM)
10/09/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
10/09/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
10/09/2021 Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO)
10/09/2021 Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL)
10/09/2021 One Delta Plc Ord Shs Npv (ONE)
11/09/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
14/09/2021 (JADE)
14/09/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
14/09/2021 Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited (BSRT)
14/09/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
15/09/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
15/09/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
15/09/2021 NB Private Equity Partners (NBPU)
15/09/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
15/09/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
15/09/2021 Hornby PLC (HRN)
16/09/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
16/09/2021 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)
16/09/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
16/09/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
16/09/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
16/09/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
16/09/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
17/09/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
17/09/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
17/09/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
21/09/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
21/09/2021 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
21/09/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
21/09/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
Trading Statement
07/09/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
08/09/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
21/09/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
Ex-Dividend
02/09/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
02/09/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
02/09/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
02/09/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
02/09/2021 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
02/09/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
02/09/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
02/09/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
02/09/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
02/09/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
02/09/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
02/09/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
02/09/2021 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
02/09/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
02/09/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
02/09/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
02/09/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
02/09/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
02/09/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
02/09/2021 Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)
02/09/2021 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
02/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
02/09/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
02/09/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
02/09/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
02/09/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
02/09/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
02/09/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
02/09/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
02/09/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
02/09/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
03/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
03/09/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
03/09/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
03/09/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
03/09/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
03/09/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
03/09/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
03/09/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
03/09/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
03/09/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
03/09/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
03/09/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
03/09/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
03/09/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com