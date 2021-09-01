StockMarketWire.com -

CA

01/09/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/09/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI


CN

01/09/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI


DE

01/09/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI


ES

01/09/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI


EU

01/09/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 10:00 unemployment


FR

01/09/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI


IE

01/09/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 11:00 unemployment


IT

01/09/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 09:00 unemployment


JP

01/09/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 06:00 Auto sales


UK

01/09/2021 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
01/09/2021 00:01 shop price index
01/09/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/09/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI


US

01/09/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
01/09/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing pMI
01/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

