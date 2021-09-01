StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor Babcock International said it had sold its oil and gas aviation business to CHC for £10 million.
The business provided offshore oil and gas crew transportation services in the UK, Denmark and Australia.
It generated revenue for the year through March of £154 million and a pre-tax loss of £2 million.
Babcock said the sale was part of its targeted disposal program, which was aiming to generate at least £400 million of proceeds.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
