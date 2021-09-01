StockMarketWire.com - Property investor LXi REIT said it had acquired a portfolio of 23 nursery schools in England for a combined £34 million.
The purchase price reflected an accretive 5.5% net initial yield, versus a current portfolio value of 4.7%.
The nurseries had been acquired from and leased back to KidsFoundation, a provider of education and care services for children.
The deal deployed the balance of the equity proceeds of the company's £100 million placing in July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
