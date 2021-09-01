StockMarketWire.com - Waste management group Biffa said it had completed its planned acquisition of Viridor Waste Management's collections business and some of its recycling assets.

The acquisition, first announced in May, would expand Biffa's own collections business and recycling capabilities, it said.

'The acquired Viridor business has traded in line with expectations since 21 May,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com