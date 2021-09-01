StockMarketWire.com - Home-testing healthcare company MyHealthChecked said it had attained ISO accreditation across its Covid-19 testing service.
The company said achieving ISO 15189:2012 accreditation was a mark of confidence that its service meets internationally recognised gold standards for performance and competence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
