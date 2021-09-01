StockMarketWire.com - RNA-based therapy developer Silence Therapeutics said it had appointed John Strafford to the newly created role of senior vice president, business development, alliance management and new product development.
Strafford had joined Silence in 2018 and was vice President, head of business development and member of the executive leadership team since 2019.
'In his new role, John will continue to drive all business development and alliance management activities as well as lead the new product development function,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.