StockMarketWire.com - RNA-based therapy developer Silence Therapeutics said it had appointed John Strafford to the newly created role of senior vice president, business development, alliance management and new product development.

Strafford had joined Silence in 2018 and was vice President, head of business development and member of the executive leadership team since 2019.

'In his new role, John will continue to drive all business development and alliance management activities as well as lead the new product development function,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com