StockMarketWire.com - Accommodation provider PPHE Hotel posted a deeper first-half loss as the pandemic continued to hurt the tourism sector.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £50.3 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £40.7 million.
Revenue slumped 58% to £25.8 million as room revenue fell 65% to £13.7 million.
On the bright side, revenue in the second quarter had jumped 96% year-on-year in a sign demand was recovering as lockdowns eased.
"Post period end, we have seen the increasing trend for leisure demand continue, while the number of enquiries for meetings and events in the UK is at the highest level since the pandemic started,' chief executive Boris Ivesha said.
'In Croatia we have reported a strong July and August performance, with revenues at approximately 90% of those generated during the same period in 2019.'
