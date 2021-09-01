StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Phoenix Copper said drilling at its Empire mine in Idaho had intercepted 8.4% copper mineralisation.
Assay results from the first hole KXD21-02 had intercepted high-grade mineralisation across a suite of metals, with copper, gold, silver and zinc mineralisation in the oxide zone of the proposed open pit.
'The Phoenix team is particularly encouraged by these results, given that this is the first hole of this exploration program,' chief executive Ryan McDermott said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
