StockMarketWire.com - Travel location food outlet group SSP said it had appointed chief financial officer Jonathan Davies as its deputy chief executive.
Davies would still be CFO alongside his new role.
'Following the recent announcement that Simon Smith will step down from his role as CEO at the end of the year, the process to identify his successor is progressing well,' SSP said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
