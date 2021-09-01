StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor Circle Property said it had exchanged contracts to sell office asset One Castle Park, Bristol to Boultbee LDN Capital for £20 million.

Circle Property said the sale price represented a 3.9% increase on the 31 March valuation of £19.25 million, with completion expected to take place on 16 December.

The investment property was acquired by the company in November 2012 for £4.165 million.


