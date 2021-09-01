StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Haydale Graphene Industries said it had secured a $200,000 loan from the US Small Business Administration, to be drawn down immediately.
Loan repayments, including interest and principal, would be payable in equal instalments and commence 18 months after the initial drawdown.
The loan attracted an interest rate of 3.75% per annum.
'The working capital facility with United Commercial Bank, which was secured on a combination of fixed assets, inventory and accounts receivable has been close,' Haydale said.
