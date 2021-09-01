StockMarketWire.com - Industrial fastenings manufacturer Trifast said it had acquired North American specialist fastenings distributor Falcon Fastening Solutions for $8.3 million (£6.0 million).

The company described the deal as a successful first step on its acquisition-led North America expansion strategy.

It also extended its global original equipment manufacturer customer base and presence in non-auto focus sectors.


