StockMarketWire.com - Nanoparticle synthesiser Nanosynth said t had appointed Mark Duffin as its chief executive.
Duffin was currently CEO and founder of Angel Share Capital and previously was CEO of ServicePower Technologies.
'With this appointment, and as previously envisaged, Antony Legge will revert to his previous role of non-executive chairman of the company,' Nanosynt said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
