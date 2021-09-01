StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Henry Boot said its property development business HBD had secured a £53.8 million deal with Oxenwood Real Estate to forward-fund a logistics development in Nottingham.

The funding partnership was with Oxenwood Logistics Fund 1, a discretionary fund managed by Oxenwood Real Estate.

The 426,464 square foot New Horizon development was a landmark 28-acre site that was formerly home to Imperial Tobacco.

The deal wold see the development of seven industrial units from 30,000 square feet to 145,000 square feet on a speculative basis.


